General Mills Inc. (GIS) Receives Market Perform Rating from Wells Fargo & Co.

Wells Fargo & Co. reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays PLC reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of General Mills from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. RBC Capital Markets cut shares of General Mills from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, S&P Equity Research restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) opened at 62.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.11 and its 200 day moving average is $65.93. The company has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.54. General Mills has a 12-month low of $53.53 and a 12-month high of $72.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. The company earned $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills will post $3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: “General Mills Inc. (GIS) Receives Market Perform Rating from Wells Fargo & Co.” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/28/general-mills-inc-gis-receives-market-perform-rating-from-wells-fargo-co/1134596.html.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 5.9% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 61,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at $10,445,000. OLD Republic International Corp raised its position in shares of General Mills by 13.9% in the third quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 319,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,238,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 21.0% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The Company is a supplier of branded and unbranded food products to the North American foodservice and commercial baking industries. The Company has three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Convenience Stores and Foodservice.

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.