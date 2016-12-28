General Dynamics Corp. (GD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE:GD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.98.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Citigroup Inc. upped their price target on General Dynamics Corp. from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Dynamics Corp. in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on General Dynamics Corp. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Dynamics Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Vetr raised General Dynamics Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.96 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

In other General Dynamics Corp. news, insider John Patrick Casey sold 69,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.51, for a total value of $12,476,956.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,562 shares in the company, valued at $35,266,792.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GD. FMR LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics Corp. by 19.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,944,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,170,000 after buying an additional 1,274,336 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in General Dynamics Corp. by 27.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,270,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,140,000 after buying an additional 1,573,092 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in General Dynamics Corp. by 34.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,303,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,284,000 after buying an additional 1,099,224 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in General Dynamics Corp. by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,746,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,261,000 after buying an additional 149,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics Corp. by 2.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,551,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,467,000 after buying an additional 89,583 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: This story was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/28/general-dynamics-corp-gd-given-average-recommendation-of-buy-by-brokerages/1134792.html.

Shares of General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE:GD) traded down 0.70% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,118 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.04 and a 200 day moving average of $154.07. General Dynamics Corp. has a 12 month low of $121.61 and a 12 month high of $180.09. The company has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.75.

General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.10. General Dynamics Corp. had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Corp. will post $9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. General Dynamics Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.51%.

About General Dynamics Corp.

General Dynamics Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that offers a portfolio of products and services in business aviation; combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions and information technology (IT) services, and shipbuilding.

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.