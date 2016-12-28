Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Position in Old National Bancorp (ONB)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 230,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 29,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) traded down 1.09% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.15. 362,508 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day moving average is $14.49. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $18.45.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 19.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post $1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.60%.

ONB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James Financial Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Hilliard Lyons lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.56.

In related news, Chairman Robert G. Jones sold 20,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total value of $348,539.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company, through its banking subsidiary, provides a range of services, including commercial and consumer loan and depository services, private banking, brokerage, trust, investment advisory, and other traditional banking services. Through its non-bank affiliates, the Company provides full service insurance brokerage services and other financial services.

