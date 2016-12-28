Gartner Inc. (IT) Stake Decreased by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its stake in Gartner Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IT. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Gartner by 9.4% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 2.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the second quarter worth about $179,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 52,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 39.9% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gartner Inc. (NYSE:IT) traded down 0.88% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,518 shares. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.36. Gartner Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.80 and a 1-year high of $105.45.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business earned $574.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.68 million. Gartner had a negative return on equity of 306.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gartner Inc. will post $2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.09.

In other Gartner news, SVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total transaction of $246,974.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,828.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

