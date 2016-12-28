Flushing Financial Corp. (FFIC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flushing Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FFIC) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP. is a unitary savings and loan holding company, which, under existing laws, is generally not restricted as to types of business activities in which it may engage, provided that the subsidiary, continues to be a qualified thrift lender. Under the regulations of the Office of Thrift Supervision, the subsidiary is a qualified thrift lender if its ratio of qualified thrift investments to portfolio assets is 65% or more, on a monthly average basis in nine of every 12 months. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Flushing Financial Corp. from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Gabelli downgraded shares of Flushing Financial Corp. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of Flushing Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FFIC) opened at 29.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $854.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.21 and a 200 day moving average of $23.30. Flushing Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.95 and a 1-year high of $29.74.

Flushing Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Flushing Financial Corp. had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial Corp. will post $1.50 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Flushing Financial Corp.’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

In related news, Director Donna M. Obrien sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $76,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Sr Roe, Sr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $216,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,350.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Flushing Financial Corp. during the third quarter valued at $15,686,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Flushing Financial Corp. by 27.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 783,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,584,000 after buying an additional 167,366 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Flushing Financial Corp. by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,093,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,615,000 after buying an additional 96,905 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Flushing Financial Corp. by 8.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 776,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,421,000 after buying an additional 57,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Flushing Financial Corp. by 14.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 434,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after buying an additional 54,025 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flushing Financial Corp.

Flushing Financial Corporation is the bank holding company for Flushing Bank (the Bank). The Company is a community-oriented financial institution offering a range of financial services. The Bank owns three subsidiaries: Flushing Preferred Funding Corporation (FPFC), Flushing Service Corporation, and FSB Properties Inc (Properties).

