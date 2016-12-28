First Solar’s (FSLR) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price target on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $33.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut shares of First Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Williams Capital started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of First Solar to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Argus cut shares of First Solar from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.75 to $38.25 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.15.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) opened at 33.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 2.04. First Solar has a 52-week low of $28.60 and a 52-week high of $74.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.19 and its 200-day moving average is $39.37.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $688 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.48 million. First Solar had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Solar will post $4.70 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of First Solar by 114.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,451 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in First Solar by 21.5% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,884 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 45.6% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 132,530 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after buying an additional 41,530 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 22.3% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 112,330 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after buying an additional 20,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its position in First Solar by 228.8% in the second quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 19,400 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.75% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc is a provider of photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and sells PV solar modules with thin-film semiconductor technology, and also develops, designs, constructs and sells PV solar power solutions. The Company operates through two segments: components and systems.

