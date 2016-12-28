First Busey Corp. (BUSE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Busey Corp. (NASDAQ:BUSE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, FBR & Co downgraded First Busey Corp. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.40.

First Busey Corp. (NASDAQ:BUSE) opened at 30.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.01. First Busey Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $31.01.

First Busey Corp. (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. First Busey Corp. had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 22.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Busey Corp. will post $1.50 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUSE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey Corp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey Corp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Busey Corp. by 455.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey Corp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Busey Corp. by 484.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 7,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Corp. Company Profile

First Busey Corporation (First Busey) is a financial holding company. The Company offers a range of financial services through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries at multiple locations in Illinois, Florida, Indiana and Missouri. First Busey has a bank subsidiary, Busey Bank (the Bank). It operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing and Wealth Management.

