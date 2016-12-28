First Bank (FRBA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “First Bank is a state-chartered bank with five full-service branches. It provides personal and business banking services in New Jersey, the United States. The Bank offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and auto and home loans, home equity line of credit, fixed rate home equity loans, lines of credit, term loans, commercial mortgages, letters of credit, merchant services, and construction finance. First Bank is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut shares of First Bank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) opened at 12.00 on Tuesday. First Bank has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $136.75 million, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.67.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. First Bank had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 0.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Bank will post $0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRBA. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of First Bank by 1,253.3% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 188,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bank by 103.8% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 873,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after buying an additional 445,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bank by 283.8% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,218,000 after buying an additional 769,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bank is a commercial bank. The Company provides a range of lending, deposit and other financial products and services. It operates through Community Banking segment, which is engaged in providing a range of commercial and retail and related banking services. It offers a range of lending products to meet the needs of its customers located within its market areas, including commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans (including owner-occupied, investor, construction and development and multi-family loans), residential real estate loans, and consumer and other loans.

