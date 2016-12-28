Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (FGP) Director Buys $13,353.85 in Stock

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) Director Pamela A. Breuckmann acquired 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $13,353.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) traded down 0.90% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.61. 760,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s market cap is $642.17 million. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.95.

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $379.50 million for the quarter. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P.’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. by 14.9% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 385,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 50,060 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. by 12.0% in the second quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. by 108.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 300,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after buying an additional 156,397 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. by 3.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concert Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. by 28.0% in the second quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 99,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 21,647 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. RBC Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Simmons upgraded shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.87.

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Company Profile

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. is engaged in the retail distribution of propane and related equipment sales, and midstream operations, which include crude oil logistics. The Company’s segments include propane and related equipment sales, midstream operations-crude oil logistics, and corporate and other. The propane and related equipment sales segment consists of the distribution of propane and related equipment and supplies.

