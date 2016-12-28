Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Stake Reduced by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $8,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 83.9% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) traded down 0.97% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.74. 253,514 shares of the stock were exchanged. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $134.39 and a 1-year high of $171.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.81 and its 200-day moving average is $152.86.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The company earned $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.07 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 32.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post $3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 106.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.80.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust (REIT) engaged in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties. The Trust owns or holds interests in community and neighborhood shopping centers and mixed-use properties, which are operated as approximately 90 retail real estate projects consisting approximately 21.4 million square feet, located primarily in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States, as well as in California.

