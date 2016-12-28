Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $157.43.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) traded down 0.90% on Wednesday, hitting $138.84. 167,991 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.81 and its 200-day moving average is $152.86. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 0.33. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $134.39 and a 52 week high of $171.08.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 32.89% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post $3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.81%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust (REIT) engaged in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties. The Trust owns or holds interests in community and neighborhood shopping centers and mixed-use properties, which are operated as approximately 90 retail real estate projects consisting approximately 21.4 million square feet, located primarily in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States, as well as in California.

