Fastenal Co. (FAST) Shares Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fastenal Co. (NASDAQ:FAST) by 72.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,352 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% in the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fastenal Co. (NASDAQ:FAST) traded down 1.97% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,364,917 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.08 and a 200 day moving average of $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.04. Fastenal Co. has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $49.99.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business earned $1.01 billion during the quarter. Fastenal had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fastenal Co. will post $1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FAST. Wells Fargo & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Sunday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Argus downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair raised Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.93.

In other news, EVP Leland J. Hein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $94,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Leland J. Hein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $46,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company is engaged in wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies. The Company distributes these supplies through a network of approximately 2,600 Company-owned stores. The Company sells industrial and construction supplies to end users (business-to-business), and also has a walk-in retail business.

