Facebook Inc. (FB) VP Sells $89,475.00 in Stock

Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $89,475.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,108.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Colin Stretch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 13th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $89,962.50.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $91,275.00.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.45, for a total transaction of $97,837.50.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $99,517.50.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.78, for a total transaction of $96,585.00.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total transaction of $97,102.50.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.27, for a total transaction of $96,202.50.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $95,722.50.

Shares of Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) opened at 118.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.98 and a 200-day moving average of $122.64. Facebook Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.37 and a 52 week high of $133.50. The company has a market cap of $340.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49 and a beta of 0.68.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The social networking company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 30.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook Inc. will post $4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America Corp. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, September 26th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Vetr raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.45 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.77.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 51.3% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,238 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 49.8% in the second quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,768 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 251.5% in the second quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 3,638 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.1% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,803 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 56.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc builds products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices and personal computers. The Company enables people to share their opinions, ideas, photos and videos, and other activities. Its products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook is a mobile application and Website that enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

