F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV) Stake Held by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale maintained its position in F5 Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,216 shares of the network technology company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 0.4% in the second quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 2,427 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 0.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,949 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 0.8% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 0.6% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 5,183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 5,373 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of F5 Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) traded down 0.87% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.06. 269,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.39. F5 Networks Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.03 and a 12-month high of $148.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.88 and its 200 day moving average is $126.95.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $525.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.45 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that F5 Networks Inc. will post $8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. raised F5 Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Nomura reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Piper Jaffray Cos. raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wunderlich raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.52.

In other news, EVP John D. Dilullo sold 5,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $781,685.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,474.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward Julian Eames sold 4,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total transaction of $669,802.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,814,778.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc is the developer and provider of application delivery services. The Company’s core technology is a full-proxy, programmable, software platform called TMOS (Traffic Management Operating System). It helps organizations seamlessly scale cloud, data center, and software-defined networking deployments to successfully deliver applications to anyone, anywhere, at any time.

