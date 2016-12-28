Exane Asset Management Acquires Shares of 70,377 Halliburton Co. (HAL)

Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 70,377 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,000. Halliburton comprises 1.0% of Exane Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Halliburton by 5.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,991 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the second quarter valued at about $413,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new stake in Halliburton during the second quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in Halliburton by 5.6% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 24,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL) traded down 1.11% on Wednesday, hitting $54.30. 4,956,825 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.97 and a 200 day moving average of $46.36. The company’s market cap is $46.94 billion. Halliburton Co. has a one year low of $27.64 and a one year high of $56.08.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 33.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. The firm earned $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton Co. will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is -10.98%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Vetr downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.96 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.22.

In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 24,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $1,352,240.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 150,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,355,060.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David J. Lesar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $551,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 610,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,692,058.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company is a provider of services and products to the upstream oil and natural gas industry. The Company operates through two segments: the Completion and Production segment, and the Drilling and Evaluation segment. The Company’s Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion products and services.

