Evolution Petroleum Corp (EPM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSE:EPM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on EPM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolution Petroleum Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Northland Securities downgraded Evolution Petroleum Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Evolution Petroleum Corp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Howard Weil began coverage on Evolution Petroleum Corp in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Evolution Petroleum Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Shares of Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSE:EPM) traded down 3.05% on Wednesday, reaching $9.55. 36,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Evolution Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $311.24 million and a P/E ratio of 14.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This is an increase from Evolution Petroleum Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%.

In other news, CFO David Joe sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $87,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 350,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,244,583.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Numeric Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum Corp during the second quarter worth $103,000. KCG Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum Corp by 38.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter.

Evolution Petroleum Corp Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation is an independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploitation and development of properties for the production of crude oil and natural gas, onshore in the United States. Its assets include interests in a carbon dioxide (CO2) enhanced oil recovery project (EOR) in Louisiana’s Delhi field.

