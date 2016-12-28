Evertec Inc. (EVTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Evertec Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on EVTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen and Company downgraded shares of Evertec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th.

In other Evertec news, insider Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 192,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Evertec by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,602,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,517,000 after buying an additional 243,865 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Evertec during the second quarter valued at about $3,229,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Evertec by 65.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 372,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 147,301 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Evertec by 1,853.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 139,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Evertec by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,622,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,225,000 after buying an additional 104,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) opened at 17.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average of $16.49. Evertec has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $18.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $94.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.29 million. Evertec had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 120.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Evertec will post $1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc, formerly Carib Latam Holdings, Inc, is a full-service transaction processing company. The Company provides a range of merchant acquiring, payment processing and business process management services. It has three segments: Merchant Acquiring, Payment Processing and Business Solutions. It provides services to merchants that allow them to accept electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid and electronic benefit transfer cards, carrying the ATH, Visa, MasterCard, Discover and American Express brands.

