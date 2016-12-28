Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 2,250 Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG (FMS)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG were worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG by 0.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG by 8.2% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG by 5.5% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG during the second quarter worth approximately $2,638,000. Finally, Genesee Valley Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG by 3.4% in the second quarter. Genesee Valley Trust Co. now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS) traded down 1.13% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.06. The stock had a trading volume of 183,044 shares. Fresenius Medical Care AG has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $47.52. The company has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.16 and a 200-day moving average of $42.71.

Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.57. The firm earned $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG will post $2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG in a report on Thursday, November 17th. RBC Capital Markets restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Fresenius Medical Care AG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Fresenius Medical Care AG Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA (FMC AG & CO. KGAA) is a kidney dialysis company. The Company provides dialysis care and related services to persons suffering from end stage renal disease (ESRD), as well as other healthcare services. The Company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA), Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

