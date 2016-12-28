Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $11,408,000 Position in Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

Everett Harris & Co. CA maintained its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,725 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $11,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Washington Trust Bank raised its position in Ecolab by 4.4% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V bought a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) traded down 0.91% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.13. The stock had a trading volume of 364,688 shares. The firm has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.86. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.62 and a 12-month high of $124.60.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm earned $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post $4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/28/everett-harris-co-ca-has-11408000-position-in-ecolab-inc-ecl/1134820.html.

Several research firms have weighed in on ECL. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, November 7th. Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.86.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene and energy technologies and services. The Company’s segments include Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, Other and Corporate. The Global Industrial segment consists of the Water, Food and Beverage, Paper and Textile Care operating units. The Global Institutional segment consists of the Institutional, Specialty and Healthcare operating units.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.