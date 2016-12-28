Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $2,587,000 Stake in Oracle Corp. (ORCL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. maintained its position in Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,868 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Oracle Corp. accounts for 0.8% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle Corp. were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Oracle Corp. by 5,147.0% in the second quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,122,744 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $45,953,000 after buying an additional 1,101,346 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of Oracle Corp. by 87.2% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 877,305 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $34,461,000 after buying an additional 408,705 shares during the last quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Oracle Corp. by 9.2% in the second quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 1,597,340 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $65,380,000 after buying an additional 134,154 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Oracle Corp. by 317.0% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 452,022 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $18,497,000 after buying an additional 343,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stralem & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle Corp. by 22.7% in the third quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. now owns 671,800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,388,000 after buying an additional 124,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) traded down 0.36% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.68. 8,264,081 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $158.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.91. Oracle Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business earned $9.07 billion during the quarter. Oracle Corp. had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corp. will post $2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Oracle Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Rowe reduced their target price on shares of Oracle Corp. from $109.00 to $9.30 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Vetr downgraded shares of Oracle Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.58 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Oracle Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle Corp. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Oracle Corp. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Oracle Corp. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.15.

In other Oracle Corp. news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $146,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,455.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $1,742,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,762.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle Corp.

Oracle Corporation (Oracle) provides products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology (IT) environments, including application, platform and infrastructure. The Company’s businesses include cloud and on-premise software, hardware and services. Its cloud and on-premise software business consists of three segments, including cloud software and on-premise software, which includes Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings, cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and software license updates and product support.

