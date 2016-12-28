Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS) Position Cut by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESS) traded down 0.06% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,795 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.75 and a 200-day moving average of $221.43. Essex Property Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $191.25 and a 1-year high of $243.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.50 and a beta of 0.51.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.05. The firm earned $329.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.44 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 23.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust Inc. will post $4.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 141.91%.

ESS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 target price on Essex Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays PLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $246.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp upgraded Essex Property Trust to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America Corp. cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.07.

In related news, insider Angela L. Kleiman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,664. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela L. Kleiman sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total value of $263,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,741.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns all of its interest in its real estate and other investments directly or indirectly through Essex Portfolio, L.P. (the Operating Partnership). The Company is engaged in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of apartment communities.

