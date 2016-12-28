Erste Group Bank AG (EBKDY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “The Erste Bank der Muster is a traditional banking group and providering financial services in Central and Eastern Europe. It focuses on retail and SME banking. It offers a range of products through group-wide bundling of product know how into Competence Centres covering, among others, Debt financing, Equity capital markets ,Mergers and acquisitions,Debt advisory, Project financing, Syndication, Real Estate financing and solutions, Infrastructure Finance & Public Sector, Merchant Banking / Private Equity, Leasing solutions (IMMORENT), and Corporate Cash Management. Its customers can avail its products in netbanking, wether it is Komfort-Kredit, Profit account, Bonus account, Building society contract, Pension plan or the order of MasterCard or VISA Card. Erste Bank focuses on private clients, corporate clients and the public sector. it offers all financial products under one roof. It operates in the areas of investment , construction and living , and leasing. Erste Bank is based in Vienna, Austria. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut Erste Group Bank AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) opened at 14.868 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.00. Erste Group Bank AG has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $16.09.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/28/erste-group-bank-ag-ebkdy-raised-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research/1134383.html.

Erste Group Bank AG Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG is a savings bank. The Company offers a range of banking and other financial services, such as savings accounts, asset management (including investment funds), consumer credit and mortgage lending, investment banking, securities and derivatives trading, portfolio management, project finance, foreign trade financing, corporate finance, capital market and money market services, foreign exchange trading, leasing and factoring.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Erste Group Bank AG (EBKDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.