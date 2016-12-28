Energy Transfer Partners L.P. (ETP) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Vetr Inc.

Energy Transfer Partners L.P. (NYSE:ETP) was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Monday. They presently have a $32.33 price target on the stock. Vetr‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.59% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer Partners L.P. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer Partners L.P. in a research report on Sunday, September 25th. RBC Capital Markets set a $48.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer Partners L.P. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Energy Transfer Partners L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer Partners L.P. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.52.

Shares of Energy Transfer Partners L.P. (NYSE:ETP) opened at 36.16 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is $19.62 billion. Energy Transfer Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $43.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.60 and its 200 day moving average is $37.66.

Energy Transfer Partners L.P. (NYSE:ETP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter. Energy Transfer Partners L.P. had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer Partners L.P. will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in Energy Transfer Partners L.P. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer Partners L.P. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer Partners L.P. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Energy Transfer Partners L.P. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in Energy Transfer Partners L.P. by 1.2% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 59.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Transfer Partners L.P.

