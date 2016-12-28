Emerald Acquisition Ltd. Buys 112,676 Shares of American Capital Agency Corp. (AGNC)

Emerald Acquisition Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Capital Agency Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,461,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 112,676 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd.’s holdings in American Capital Agency Corp. were worth $28,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Capital Agency Corp. during the second quarter worth about $45,849,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Capital Agency Corp. by 34.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 13,677 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of American Capital Agency Corp. during the second quarter worth about $15,712,000. MSI Financial Services Inc increased its position in American Capital Agency Corp. by 0.6% in the second quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 65,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in American Capital Agency Corp. by 13.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 496,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,841,000 after buying an additional 59,343 shares during the period. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Capital Agency Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) traded down 0.251% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.865. The company had a trading volume of 584,409 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5914.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.662 and a beta of 0.16. American Capital Agency Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $20.43.

American Capital Agency Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.97. American Capital Agency Corp. had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 10.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Capital Agency Corp. will post $2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dec 16 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. American Capital Agency Corp.’s payout ratio is 469.57%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/28/emerald-acquisition-ltd-buys-112676-shares-of-american-capital-agency-corp-agnc/1134702.html.

A number of research firms recently commented on AGNC. Zacks Investment Research raised American Capital Agency Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Vetr raised American Capital Agency Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.53 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Compass Point downgraded American Capital Agency Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group AG downgraded American Capital Agency Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America Corp. downgraded American Capital Agency Corp. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. American Capital Agency Corp. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.65.

About American Capital Agency Corp.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily invests on a leveraged basis in agency mortgage-backed securities (agency MBS). The Company’s investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Capital Agency Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Capital Agency Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Capital Agency Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.