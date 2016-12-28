Emcor Group Inc. (EME) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Emcor Group Inc. (NYSE:EME) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Over the past six months, EMCOR shares have been outpacing the Zacks categorized Building-Heavy Construction industry average. Also, the company has a decent earnings surprise history, beating estimates thrice over the trailing four quarters. Encouraged by its solid top-line performance and accretive acquisitions, EMCOR’s management raised its 2016 guidance for the third consecutive time. EMCOR’s U.S. Electrical Construction and U.S. Mechanical Construction segments are proving to be major profit churners. However, volatility in oil prices remains a primary challenge for EMCOR’s future growth as the company’s business is primarily downstream focused. Reduction in capital spending has been continuing from 2015 as a result of crude oil price volatility, adding to EMCOR’s concerns. Also, stiff competition, as well as large number of fixed-price contracts could exert pressure on its margins.”

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Emcor Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) traded down 1.30% on Wednesday, reaching $71.27. 29,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.84. Emcor Group has a 12-month low of $40.98 and a 12-month high of $73.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm earned $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Emcor Group had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Emcor Group’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Emcor Group will post $3.20 EPS for the current year.

In other Emcor Group news, Director Jerry E. Ryan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael T. Yonker sold 13,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $905,026.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,836.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Emcor Group during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Emcor Group during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Emcor Group by 11.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Emcor Group by 100.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Emcor Group by 134.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is an electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services firm in the United States. The Company provides a number of building services and industrial services. The Company’s segments are United States electrical construction and facilities services; United States mechanical construction and facilities services; United States building services; United States industrial services, and United Kingdom building services.

