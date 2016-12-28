Elementis plc (ELM) Receives GBX 249.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Elementis plc (LON:ELM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 249.25 ($3.06).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELM. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.56) price objective on shares of Elementis plc in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Elementis plc to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 200 ($2.46) to GBX 270 ($3.32) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Numis Securities Ltd increased their price objective on shares of Elementis plc from GBX 210 ($2.58) to GBX 261 ($3.21) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.46) price objective on shares of Elementis plc in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Elementis plc (LON:ELM) opened at 271.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 254.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 225.25. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.26 billion. Elementis plc has a 52 week low of GBX 179.60 and a 52 week high of GBX 271.50.

Elementis plc Company Profile

Elementis plc is a United Kingdom-based specialty chemicals company. The Company operates through three segments: Specialty Products, Surfactants and Chromium. Its Specialty Products segment is engaged in the production of rheological and other specialty additives, compounded products and colorants. Its Surfactants segment is engaged in the production of surface active ingredients.

