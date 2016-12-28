eHi Car Services Ltd. (EHIC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHi Car Services Ltd. (NYSE:EHIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “eHi Car Services Limited provides car rentals and car services in the People’s Republic of China. The Company offers self-drive car rental services, car services and international car rental service. It provides self-drive car rentals to both individual customers and corporate clients. The Company’s chauffeured car services include drop-off and pick-up services at local airports, business shuttle service, intercity transportation service and etc. It offers international car rental service to its customers when they travel abroad. eHi Car Services Limited is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Shares of eHi Car Services (NYSE:EHIC) opened at 8.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $592.14 million, a PE ratio of 577.33 and a beta of 0.48. eHi Car Services has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.31.

eHi Car Services (NYSE:EHIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. eHi Car Services had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.33%. On average, analysts expect that eHi Car Services will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About eHi Car Services

eHi Car Services Limited, formerly Prudent Choice International Limited, is a holding company. The Company is engaged in car rentals and car services. The Company provides self-drive car rental services to both individual customers, as well as corporate and institutional clients to meet travel, leisure, business and ground transportation needs.

