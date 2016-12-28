Edgewell Personal Care Co. (EPC) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co. (NYSE:EPC) by 0.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $5,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 160,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,786,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,903,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,348,000 after buying an additional 16,432 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Co. (NYSE:EPC) traded down 1.33% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.28. 364,718 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.84. Edgewell Personal Care Co. has a one year low of $67.94 and a one year high of $88.00.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm earned $610.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co. will post $3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America Corp. lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FIX raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company, formerly Energizer Holdings, Inc, manufactures and markets personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. The Company operates through four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other. The Company has a portfolio of over 25 brands.

