Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.58.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Nomura reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts” was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/28/ecolab-inc-ecl-given-average-rating-of-hold-by-analysts/1134746.html.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 154.9% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth $166,000. Coconut Grove Bank raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.5% in the third quarter. Coconut Grove Bank now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 11.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) traded down 0.93% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.10. The stock had a trading volume of 266,733 shares. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $98.62 and a 12 month high of $124.60. The stock has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.65 and a 200-day moving average of $118.86.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28. The company earned $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab will post $4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene and energy technologies and services. The Company’s segments include Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, Other and Corporate. The Global Industrial segment consists of the Water, Food and Beverage, Paper and Textile Care operating units. The Global Institutional segment consists of the Institutional, Specialty and Healthcare operating units.

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.