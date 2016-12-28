Eclipse Resources Corp. (ECR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Eclipse Resources Corp. (NYSE:ECR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Eclipse Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company. It is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. Eclipse Resources Corporation is headquartered in State College, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ECR. GMP Securities started coverage on shares of Eclipse Resources Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Fundamental Research started coverage on shares of Eclipse Resources Corp. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.36 target price for the company. KLR Group started coverage on shares of Eclipse Resources Corp. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.75 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Eclipse Resources Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.14.

Eclipse Resources Corp. (NYSE:ECR) opened at 2.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average is $3.20. Eclipse Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $4.42. The company’s market cap is $714.02 million.

Eclipse Resources Corp. (NYSE:ECR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.81 million. Eclipse Resources Corp. had a negative net margin of 439.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eclipse Resources Corp. will post ($0.31) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eclipse Resources Corp. by 140.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 23,947 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in Eclipse Resources Corp. during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Eclipse Resources Corp. during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eclipse Resources Corp. during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, KCG Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Eclipse Resources Corp. during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. 29.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eclipse Resources Corp. Company Profile

