Eaton Corp. PLC (ETN) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Corp. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Eaton Corp. PLC were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Eaton Corp. PLC by 35.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,776,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,858,000 after buying an additional 720,545 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eaton Corp. PLC by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,938,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,784,000 after buying an additional 571,217 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Eaton Corp. PLC by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 9,085,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,692,000 after buying an additional 535,659 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Eaton Corp. PLC by 4.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,010,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,924,000 after buying an additional 447,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Eaton Corp. PLC by 176.7% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 699,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,787,000 after buying an additional 446,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton Corp. PLC (NYSE:ETN) traded down 1.15% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.70. 1,237,463 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.37. Eaton Corp. PLC has a one year low of $46.19 and a one year high of $70.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.37 and a 200 day moving average of $64.59.

Eaton Corp. PLC (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15. Eaton Corp. PLC had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm earned $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Corp. PLC will post $4.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton Corp. PLC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Eaton Corp. PLC in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Eaton Corp. PLC from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Eaton Corp. PLC in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, RBC Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Eaton Corp. PLC from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.07.

In other Eaton Corp. PLC news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 20,000 shares of Eaton Corp. PLC stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total transaction of $1,362,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,358,242.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ken D. Semelsberger sold 19,913 shares of Eaton Corp. PLC stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $1,376,983.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,134,019.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton Corp. PLC

Eaton Corporation (Eaton) is a diversified power management company. It is engaged in the manufacturing of electrical components and systems for power quality, distribution and control; hydraulics components, systems and services for industrial and mobile equipment; aerospace fuel, hydraulics and pneumatic systems for commercial and military use, and truck and automotive drivetrain and powertrain systems for performance, fuel economy and safety.

