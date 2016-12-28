Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) Stake Increased by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 156.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 274,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,376 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $21,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,027,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,699,000 after buying an additional 38,705 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 3.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 320,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,800,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 32.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 8.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) traded down 0.737% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.305. 93,762 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.11 and a 200-day moving average of $83.87. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $103.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.805 and a beta of 1.41.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm earned $332.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.65 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post $4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Stephens lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, CL King raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.14.

In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 10,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total transaction of $1,068,602.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,431,867.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 11,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total value of $1,205,263.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,221.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc is a supplier of construction products, building materials and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. The Company operates through five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants. The Company’s construction products are used in residential, industrial, commercial and infrastructure construction, and include cement, slag, concrete and aggregates.

