E-Trade Financial Corp. (ETFC) Position Increased by BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A.

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of E-Trade Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,580,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,931 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in E-Trade Financial Corp. were worth $220,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETFC. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in E-Trade Financial Corp. during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC raised its stake in E-Trade Financial Corp. by 128.3% in the second quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. I.G. Investment Management LTD. raised its stake in E-Trade Financial Corp. by 11.8% in the second quarter. I.G. Investment Management LTD. now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in E-Trade Financial Corp. during the third quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in E-Trade Financial Corp. during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

E-Trade Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ETFC) opened at 35.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.27. E-Trade Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $36.04. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.73.

E-Trade Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. E-Trade Financial Corp. had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 27.25%. The company earned $486 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that E-Trade Financial Corp. will post $1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on E-Trade Financial Corp. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of E-Trade Financial Corp. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised E-Trade Financial Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks Inc. raised E-Trade Financial Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of E-Trade Financial Corp. in a research report on Saturday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.22.

About E-Trade Financial Corp.

E*Trade Financial Corporation is a financial services company. The Company provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the brand E*TRADE Financial. The Company also provides investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits, to retail investors.

