Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE:DKS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $59.00 target price on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.09% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DICK’S Sporting has significantly outperformed the Zacks Categorized industry primarily due to three consecutive quarters of earnings beat. Earnings were driven by robust comps, gross margin expansion and tough inventory management. Further, the company is gaining from bankruptcy declared by major rivals like the Sports Authority, which is also expected to benefit its ongoing performance. Based on the robust results and expectations of market share gains in the future, the company’s management raised its fiscal 2016 view. However, the company’s guidance for the fourth quarter remained bleak, hinting at a weaker-than-expected holiday season – toning down investors’ optimism. Also, the company remains prone to macroeconomic challenges and stiff competition, which remain threats. Nonetheless, DICK’S Sporting’s focus on store expansion and undertaking investments in omni-channel business, bode well.”

DKS has been the topic of several other reports. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Off Wall Street initiated coverage on shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Dick’s Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.98.

Shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) traded down 0.79% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.69. 612,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.75. Dick’s Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $33.44 and a 52-week high of $62.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.73.

Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Dick’s Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dick’s Sporting Goods will post $3.10 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1513 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Dick’s Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.11%.

In other Dick’s Sporting Goods news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,699,945.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lauren R. Hobart sold 24,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total transaction of $1,403,676.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,008.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods by 10.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods by 505.3% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods by 63.6% in the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods by 38.1% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc is an omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an assortment of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories in its specialty retail stores in the eastern United States. The Company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and other specialty concept stores, as well as e-commerce Websites at www.DICKS.com, www.golfgalaxy.com, www.fieldandstreamshop.com and www.caliastudio.com.

