Denali Advisors LLC Holds Stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT)

Denali Advisors LLC maintained its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 27.8% in the third quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1,586.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Westport Resources Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. 93.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) traded down 0.49% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.80. 395,302 shares of the company were exchanged. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a one year low of $29.46 and a one year high of $42.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.41.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The business earned $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.41 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 60.55%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post $1.93 EPS for the current year.

SKT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hilliard Lyons raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

In related news, VP Lisa J. Morrison sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $152,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,951.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Citrin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.40 per share, with a total value of $34,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,252.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers in the United States and Canada. The Company’s consolidated portfolio consists of approximately 34 outlet centers, with a total gross leasable area of approximately 11.7 million square feet.

