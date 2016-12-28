DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1,791,000 Stake in SK Telecom Co. (SKM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale continued to hold its position in shares of SK Telecom Co. (NYSE:SKM) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,280 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SKM. Kanaly Trust Co increased its position in shares of SK Telecom by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kanaly Trust Co now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom during the second quarter worth about $104,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SK Telecom by 37.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of SK Telecom by 1.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SK Telecom Co. (NYSE:SKM) traded down 2.98% on Wednesday, reaching $20.85. The company had a trading volume of 778,923 shares. SK Telecom Co. has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $23.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.40 and its 200 day moving average is $21.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.61.

Separately, Macquarie downgraded SK Telecom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunications in Korea. The Company is engaged in the commercial development and implementation of wireless and fixed-line technologies and services, as well as develop its platforms, including Internet of things (IoT) solutions, lifestyle enhancement and advanced media.

