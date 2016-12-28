Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 23,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.9% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 220,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,981,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at about $1,882,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.3% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 757,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,975,000 after buying an additional 38,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI) traded down 0.93% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.68. 954,937 shares of the stock traded hands. Darden Restaurants Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.77 and a 12 month high of $79.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.72.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 6.22%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants Inc. will post $3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.14.

In related news, SVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 8,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $548,486.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,989 shares in the company, valued at $998,832.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 28,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $1,757,093.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,832.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company. The Company owned and operated 1,536 restaurants through its subsidiaries in the United States and Canada, as of May 29, 2016. The Company’s segments include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining (which includes The Capital Grille, and Eddie V’s Prime Seafood and Wildfish Seafood Grille (Eddie V’s)) and Other Business (which includes Yard House, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, consumer-packaged goods and franchise revenues).

