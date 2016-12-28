Cytokinetics Inc. (CYTK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cytokinetics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.43.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 122,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 129,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 38.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) traded up 1.012% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.475. 301,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.33. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $12.98. The stock has a market cap of $505.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12475.000 and a beta of 1.83.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics that modulate muscle function for the treatment of serious diseases and medical conditions. Its drug candidates include tirasemtiv, CK-2127107 and omecamtiv mecarbil.

