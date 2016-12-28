Cypress Semiconductor Corp. (CY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Cypress Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:CY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures and markets a broad line of high-performance digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of markets, including data communications, telecommunications, computers, and instrumentation systems. The company sells the products to a wide range of customers, including Lucent Technologies Inc., Motorola, Inc., Nortel Networks Corporation, Seagate Technology, Inc., Compaq Computer Corporation, 3Com Corporation, IBM, Cisco Systems, Inc. and Sony Corporation. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor Corp. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor Corp. in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America Corp. assumed coverage on shares of Cypress Semiconductor Corp. in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cypress Semiconductor Corp. in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays PLC lowered shares of Cypress Semiconductor Corp. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cypress Semiconductor Corp. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.93.

Shares of Cypress Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:CY) traded down 1.11% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.55. 3,183,861 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.08. The stock’s market cap is $3.73 billion. Cypress Semiconductor Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $12.48.

Cypress Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:CY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm earned $530.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.62 million. Cypress Semiconductor Corp. had a negative net margin of 37.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cypress Semiconductor Corp. will post $0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Cypress Semiconductor Corp.’s payout ratio is currently -20.28%.

In other Cypress Semiconductor Corp. news, CFO Trent Thad sold 11,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $134,743.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,606 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,398.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider H Raymond Bingham sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp. during the second quarter worth $106,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp. during the second quarter worth $112,000. Passport Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp. during the second quarter worth $114,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp. by 12.8% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp. during the second quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Cypress Semiconductor Corp. Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation delivers solutions from automotive, industrial and networking platforms to interactive consumer and mobile devices. The Company’s segments include Programmable Systems Division, Memory Products Division, Data Communications Division and Emerging Technologies Division.

