CVR Partners LP (UAN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Estimates for CVR Partners have moved down lately. CVR Partners remains exposed to headwinds from lower nitrogen fertilizer prices. Its operations are also subject to the risks of production outages. The company also faces intense price competition. However, CVR Partners remains committed to ramp up its UAN production capacity. The company is upgrading almost all of the ammonia it produces to higher margin UAN. The company is also expected to benefit from the buyout of Rentech Nitrogen Partners.”

Shares of CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) traded down 3.25% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.96. The company had a trading volume of 189,036 shares. CVR Partners has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average of $6.13.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm earned $78.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. CVR Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CVR Partners will post $0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I. L.P. Blackstone sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $568,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark A. Pytosh purchased 20,000 shares of CVR Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,914.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAN. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CVR Partners by 5.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVR Partners by 73.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC now owns 26,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 11,247 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its stake in CVR Partners by 6.8% in the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 117,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 7,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CVR Partners by 58.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 56,174 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in CVR Partners by 11.4% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 31,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period.

CVR Partners, LP owns and operates nitrogen fertilizer business. The Company produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products. The Company operates through the United States segment. Its principal products are urea-ammonium nitrate (UAN) and ammonia. The Company’s products are manufactured at its nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing facility in Coffeyville, Kansas, that utilizes a petroleum coke, or pet coke, gasification process to produce nitrogen fertilizer.

