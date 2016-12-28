Cubic Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Air Methods Corp. (AIRM)

Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Methods Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRM) by 36.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,030 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Methods Corp. were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRM. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Air Methods Corp. by 27.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 593,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,279,000 after buying an additional 128,463 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Air Methods Corp. by 3.3% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 11,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Air Methods Corp. by 6.0% in the second quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Air Methods Corp. by 2.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in shares of Air Methods Corp. during the second quarter worth approximately $668,000.

Air Methods Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRM) traded down 1.09% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.77. Air Methods Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.42.

Air Methods Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Air Methods Corp. had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $311 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Methods Corp. will post $2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Methods Corp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Stephens set a $42.00 target price on shares of Air Methods Corp. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th.

Air Methods Corp. Company Profile

Air Methods Corporation is engaged in providing air medical emergency transport services and systems throughout the United States. The Company’s segments include Air Medical Services (AMS), Tourism and United Rotorcraft (UR) Division. The Company’s AMS segment provides air medical transportation services to the general population as an independent service and to hospitals or other institutions under exclusive operating agreements.

