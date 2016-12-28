Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $1,658,000 Position in Aetna Inc. (AET)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aetna Inc. (NYSE:AET) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aetna were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AET. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Aetna by 14.4% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Aetna by 37.3% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Valley Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Aetna during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Aetna by 151.7% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Aetna by 237.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aetna Inc. (NYSE:AET) traded down 1.31% on Wednesday, reaching $124.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049,525 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.66 and its 200 day moving average is $118.54. Aetna Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.42 and a 12-month high of $136.50. The company has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.63.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. Aetna had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm earned $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Aetna Inc. will post $8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 10th. Aetna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.49%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/28/cubic-asset-management-llc-has-1658000-position-in-aetna-inc-aet/1135097.html.

Several research firms have recently commented on AET. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Aetna in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Aetna in a report on Friday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aetna in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Aetna in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded Aetna from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.64.

About Aetna

Aetna Inc is a diversified healthcare benefits company. The Company operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment’s products and services consist of medical, pharmacy benefit management services, dental, behavioral health and vision plans offered on both an insured basis and an employer-funded, or administrative services contact, basis and emerging businesses products and services, such as accountable care solutions (ACS).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aetna Inc. (NYSE:AET).

Receive News & Ratings for Aetna Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aetna Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.