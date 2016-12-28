CSX Corp. (CSX) Stake Decreased by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of CSX Corp. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 10.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,861 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in CSX Corp. were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX Corp. by 2,956.3% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 8,445,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,257,000 after buying an additional 8,169,105 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in CSX Corp. during the second quarter worth about $132,518,000. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX Corp. during the second quarter worth about $58,924,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in CSX Corp. during the second quarter worth about $52,018,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in CSX Corp. by 439.6% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,649,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,028,000 after buying an additional 1,344,064 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Corp. (NASDAQ:CSX) traded down 0.92% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,520,441 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.76 and its 200-day moving average is $30.43. CSX Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.33 and a 52 week high of $37.42.

CSX Corp. (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. CSX Corp. had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX Corp. will post $1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. CSX Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of CSX Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Vetr lowered CSX Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSX Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays PLC upgraded CSX Corp. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded CSX Corp. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.05.

In other news, President Clarence W. Gooden sold 28,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,055,432.04. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,879.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Clarence W. Gooden sold 16,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $499,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 127,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About CSX Corp.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, is a transportation company. The Company provides rail-based transportation services, including rail service and the transport of intermodal containers and trailers. The Company serves three lines of business, such as merchandise business, coal business and intermodal business.

