Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday. The firm presently has a $176.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.74% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CreditCorp LTD is a limited liability company to act as a holding company, to coordinate the policy and administration of its subsidiaries and engage in investing activities. Credicorp’s principal objective is to coordinate and manage the business plans of its subsidiaries in an effort to implement universal banking services in Peru, while diversifying regionally. They conduct their financial business exclusively through its subsidiaries “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group AG boosted their target price on Credicorp from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.75.

Shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) opened at 156.11 on Monday. Credicorp has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $166.26. The firm’s market capitalization is $12.42 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.74.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Credicorp during the third quarter valued at about $15,857,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Credicorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 452,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,940,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Credicorp by 58.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Credicorp during the third quarter worth $2,325,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Credicorp by 9.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 432,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,879,000 after buying an additional 37,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. is a financial services holding company in Peru. The Company has four operating segments based on its products and services, which include banking, insurance, pension funds and investment banking. Its operating subsidiaries include Banco de Credito del Peru; Atlantic Security Bank, which it holds through Atlantic Security Holding Corporation; El Pacifico-Peruano Suiza Compania de Seguros y Reaseguros (Grupo Pacifico); Prima AFP SA, and Credicorp Capital Ltd.

