Cottage Street Advisors LLC Raises Position in Starbucks Corp. (SBUX)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,473 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Starbucks Corp. accounts for 2.1% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks Corp. were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Corp. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Corp. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Corp. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,141 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Corp. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank N.A. Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Corp. by 0.4% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank N.A. Trust Division now owns 8,920 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) traded down 0.90% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.35. 5,548,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Starbucks Corp. has a 12-month low of $50.84 and a 12-month high of $61.78. The company has a market cap of $82.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.03 and its 200 day moving average is $55.64.

Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Starbucks Corp. had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 49.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Corp. will post $2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Starbucks Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Starbucks Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cottage Street Advisors LLC Raises Position in Starbucks Corp. (SBUX)” was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/28/cottage-street-advisors-llc-raises-position-in-starbucks-corp-sbux/1135010.html.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks Corp. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $60.00 target price on shares of Starbucks Corp. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 4th. BTIG Research set a $64.00 target price on shares of Starbucks Corp. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 10th. Piper Jaffray Cos. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Starbucks Corp. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Starbucks Corp. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.54.

In other news, insider John Culver sold 168,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $9,900,941.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 478,446 shares in the company, valued at $28,060,857.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clifford Burrows sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $4,710,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 248,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,632,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Starbucks Corp.

Starbucks Corporation is the roaster, marketer and retailer of specialty coffee. The Company purchases and roasts coffees that it sells, along with coffee, tea and other beverages, and a range of fresh food items, through Company-operated stores. It also sells a range of coffee and tea products and licenses its trademarks through other channels, such as licensed stores, grocery and national foodservice accounts.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.