Corning Inc. (GLW) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Corning is primarily a developer of advanced glass substrates for multiple markets. The company has outperformed the broader market on a year-to-date basis. Notably, estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q4 earnings release. The company has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. We believe the company remains focused on expanding its footprint in the automotive market, which will drive top-line growth. Moreover, the company's recent acquisition of STRAN will help it to extend its presence in the milkitary, aerospace, oil and gas markets. However, management expects Specialty Materials segment to remain weak in the upcoming quarter due to lower-than-expected demand for mobile devices. Also important to note that several key end markets (tablets, mobile, etc) are underperforming in 2016 and the company has slipped into a net debt position.”

GLW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co. began coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Drexel Hamilton reissued a sell rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a buy rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America Corp. reissued a sell rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) opened at 24.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.31. Corning has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $25.35.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Corning will post $1.49 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “Corning Inc. (GLW) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/28/corning-inc-glw-downgraded-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research/1134580.html.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.84%.

In other news, insider James P. Clappin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eric S. Musser sold 26,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $629,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,898. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Corning by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 6.4% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Corning by 28.9% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Capital One National Association raised its stake in Corning by 5.1% in the second quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 17,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated (Corning) is engaged in the manufacture of specialty glass and ceramics. The Company operates in five segments: Display Technologies, which manufactures glass substrates; Optical Communications, which is engaged in providing optical solutions; Environmental Technologies, which manufactures ceramic substrates and filter products; Specialty Materials, which manufactures products that provide over 150 material formulations for glass, glass ceramics and fluoride crystals, and Life Sciences segment, which is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of scientific laboratory products.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corning (GLW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.