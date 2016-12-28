Convergys Corp. (CVG) Shares Sold by BlackRock Investment Management LLC

BlackRock Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Convergys Corp. (NYSE:CVG) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,629 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Convergys Corp. were worth $17,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVG. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Convergys Corp. by 26.2% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 17,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in Convergys Corp. by 6.1% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Convergys Corp. by 275.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 16,861 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Convergys Corp. by 6.5% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Convergys Corp. during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Convergys Corp. (NYSE:CVG) traded down 1.09% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.53. 103,135 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.50. Convergys Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Convergys Corp. (NYSE:CVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $741 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.53 million. Convergys Corp. had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Convergys Corp. will post $1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Convergys Corp.’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Convergys Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other news, CEO Andrea J. Ayers sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,342,852.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jarrod B. Pontius sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $27,219.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,742 shares in the company, valued at $581,679. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Convergys Corp.

Convergys Corporation is engaged in providing customer management services. The Company’s primary focus is on growth with multinational corporations and other companies in communications and media, financial services, technology, healthcare, retail and other vertical markets. Its segments include North America and Rest of World.

