ConforMIS Inc. (CFMS) Director Sells $264,177.14 in Stock

ConforMIS Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Director Philipp Lang sold 30,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $264,177.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 520,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,494.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Philipp Lang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 27th, Philipp Lang sold 42,086 shares of ConforMIS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $360,677.02.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Philipp Lang sold 53,860 shares of ConforMIS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $548,833.40.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Philipp Lang sold 400 shares of ConforMIS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $4,000.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Philipp Lang sold 10,410 shares of ConforMIS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $104,412.30.

Shares of ConforMIS Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) traded down 0.48% on Wednesday, reaching $8.31. The company had a trading volume of 264,791 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $356.36 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.30. ConforMIS Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $17.65.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.27 million. ConforMIS had a negative return on equity of 46.41% and a negative net margin of 73.53%. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Analysts forecast that ConforMIS Inc. will post ($1.31) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CFMS shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of ConforMIS in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $13.00 target price on ConforMIS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised ConforMIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of ConforMIS in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks Inc. initiated coverage on ConforMIS in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.93.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 15.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 7.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 14.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates bought a new stake in shares of ConforMIS during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConforMIS Company Profile

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company that uses its iFit Image-to-Implant technology platform to develop, manufacture and sell joint replacement implants. The Company’s products include iTotal CR, which is the cruciate-retaining, customized total knee replacement system to restore the natural shape of a patient’s knee; iTotal PS, which is the posterior cruciate ligament substituting, or posterior-stabilized, customized total knee replacement product to restore the natural shape of a patient’s knee; iDuo, which is the customized bicompartmental knee replacement system, and iUni, which is the customized unicompartmental knee replacement product for treatment of the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

