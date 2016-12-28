Commonwealth Equity Services Inc Raises Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI)

Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 14.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 172,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,301 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $6,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OHI. HL Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.4% in the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 218,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,746,000 after buying an additional 47,020 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 398,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,130,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.3% in the third quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers now owns 68,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 17.6% in the third quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,454,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,375,000 after buying an additional 818,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE:OHI) traded up 0.13% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,408,640 shares. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.54. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $38.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.24.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $224.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.35 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 34.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. will post $1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $35.00 price target on Omega Healthcare Investors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.81.

In related news, Director Bernard J. Korman acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $2,929,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 774,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,690,523.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Taylor Pickett acquired 21,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.26 per share, with a total value of $637,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,083,396.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc (Omega) is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests in income producing healthcare facilities, long-term care facilities located throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through the segment, which consists of investments in healthcare-related real estate properties.

