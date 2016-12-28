Commonwealth Equity Services Inc Has $5,411,000 Position in Welltower Inc. (HCN)

Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:HCN) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc’s holdings in Welltower were worth $5,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCN. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,731,000. Teachers Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 57.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,274,000 after buying an additional 702,605 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD purchased a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,001,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,082,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Welltower by 1,329.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 275,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,979,000 after buying an additional 256,149 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:HCN) traded down 0.70% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.40. 1,007,654 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.87 and a 200-day moving average of $71.79. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.80 and a 1-year high of $80.19.

Welltower (NYSE:HCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Welltower had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post $2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Sunday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, S&P Equity Research reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.21.

In other Welltower news, Director Timothy J. Naughton purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.69 per share, for a total transaction of $121,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,799.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Estes sold 3,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total transaction of $236,559.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,865,967.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc, formerly Health Care REIT, Inc, is a provider of healthcare infrastructure. The Company operates through three segments: triple-net, which includes independent living facilities, independent supportive living facilities (Canada), continuing care retirement communities, assisted living facilities, care homes with and without nursing (United Kingdom), Alzheimer’s/dementia care facilities, long-term/post-acute care facilities and hospitals; seniors housing operating, which includes a range of facility types, including independent living facilities and independent supportive living facilities, assisted living facilities, care homes and Alzheimer’s/dementia care facilities, and outpatient medical, which includes outpatient medical buildings.

